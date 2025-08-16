Putin praises meeting with Trump as 'extremely productive'

Shafaq News – Moscow

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska as “extremely productive”, calling it an important milestone that came at a timely moment.

Addressing the presidential administration, government officials, and the State Duma, Putin noted that the discussions covered nearly all areas of cooperation, with particular focus on finding a fair resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. He also urged a “turning of the page” in bilateral relations with the US, further welcoming a potential visit by Trump to Moscow.

The meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, lasted two hours and 45 minutes at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US team comprised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Earlier, Trump highlighted progress in the talks with Russia, while acknowledging that some points of disagreement remain unresolved. He also confirmed plans to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on August 18, adding that a follow-up meeting with Putin was under consideration.