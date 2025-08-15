Alaska summit signals cautious thaw in US–Russia ties

Shafaq News – Anchorage

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump emerged from their high-stakes summit in Alaska on Friday projecting cautious optimism, with Putin urging Kyiv and European powers not to derail the “emerging progress” toward diplomatic resolution.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the military base in Anchorage, Putin struck a measured tone, warning that provocations or “behind-the-scenes intrigues” could sabotage steps taken toward peace. “We expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive all this in a constructive manner,” he said.

The summit — the first between the two leaders since Trump’s return to the political stage — focused heavily on the war in Ukraine and broader strategic security. Putin asserted that the conflict stems from unresolved “fundamental threats to Russian security,” insisting any durable solution must address Moscow’s concerns.

“We are interested in ending what’s happening in Ukraine,” Putin said, “but for that to happen, the roots of the conflict must be eliminated. That includes restoring a just balance of security in Europe — and worldwide.” He emphasized, however, that Ukraine’s security should also be guaranteed, echoing Trump’s remarks earlier in the day.

Putin proposed holding the next summit in Moscow — a suggestion he delivered in English. Trump, while acknowledging the idea would be politically contentious, left the door open. “That’s an interesting one,” he said. “I’ll get a little heat on that — but I could see it possibly happening.”

Putin described the discussions as “thorough, useful, and mutually respectful,” thanking Trump for hosting the talks and pointing to geographic proximity as a rationale for meeting in Alaska, “Although separated by oceans, our countries are in fact close neighbors.”

Trump praised the tone of the meeting, calling it “respectful and fantastic,” and lamented that his earlier efforts to work with Moscow were undermined by the “Russia hoax” — a reference to the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “It made it tougher to deal with, but he understood it,” Trump said.

Still, the summit ended without any formal agreement or joint communiqué, and the scope of the talks remains largely opaque. Aides to both leaders signaled that discussions touched on nuclear treaties, strategic arms control, and sanctions — though details were sparse.