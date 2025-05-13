Witkoff: Ukraine war wouldn’t have happened under Trump

Shafaq News/ US envoy Steve Witkoff said, on Tuesday, that Russia’s war in Ukraine would not have happened if Donald Trump were president at the time of the invasion.

“I hope we’ll soon see a peace summit where [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin meet face to face to negotiate an end to this war,” Witkoff told Breitbart News.

He described the ongoing conflict as a “stupid war” that could have been avoided entirely. “It didn’t need to happen. And it wouldn’t have happened if Trump were in the White House in 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin pushed back on European and Ukrainian calls for a 30-day ceasefire, “Ultimatum-style language is inappropriate and unacceptable to Moscow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged both sides to meet “as soon as possible” in Istanbul and declare an immediate ceasefire, echoing a proposal by Zelensky for direct talks with Putin.

In London, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Moscow to show it is “serious about peace” after Kyiv and its allies demanded a full and unconditional truce as a prerequisite for negotiations.

Over the weekend, Ukraine and European leaders proposed a 30-day ceasefire starting Monday to pave the way for direct peace talks in Turkiye.

Trump urged both countries to negotiate immediately, dismissing the need to wait for a ceasefire.