Ukraine and West allies ready for unconditional ceasefire, says Ukrainian FM

Shafaq News/ Ukraine and its Western partners have agreed to initiate an unconditional 30-day ceasefire beginning May 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Saturday.

The agreement followed a high-level summit in Kyiv that brought together leaders from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After the summit, Zelenskyy and European leaders held what Sybiha described on X as a “fruitful” conversation with US President Donald Trump focused on advancing peace efforts.

“If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations.”

Following the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv, all five leaders @ZelenskyyUa @EmmanuelMacron @bundeskanzler @donaldtusk @Keir_Starmer had a fruitful call with @POTUS focused on peace efforts.Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land,… pic.twitter.com/MEfbtjtE4m — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 10, 2025

The ceasefire push coincides with a shift in US strategy. Trump, who had previously frozen military aid and clashed with Zelenskyy, has re-engaged diplomatically—signing a critical mineral resources deal with Ukraine and pressing for a negotiated solution.

On Thursday, Trump formally backed the ceasefire plan, warning that Russia could face increased sanctions—or US withdrawal from peace talks—if it blocks progress. The European Union has echoed the call for an immediate halt to fighting.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the proposal but tied Russia’s participation to the cessation of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. “Otherwise it will be an advantage for Ukraine,” he told ABC in an interview on Friday.

Last month, President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary ceasefire from May 7–11 for Victory Day commemorations, calling on Ukraine to reciprocate, while warning of retaliation for any violations.

Earlier talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh explored a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea region to protect maritime routes and civilian infrastructure. However, those efforts largely collapsed amid mutual accusations of violations.

The war, which erupted in February 2022 after Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine, has led to thousands of casualties, widespread displacement, and continued sanctions that are straining Russia’s economy and global markets.