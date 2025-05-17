Trump announces Putin call for Ukraine-Russia “Bloodbath” stop

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump announced, on Saturday, that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19 to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the call is set for 10:00 a.m. and will focus on “STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’” that he claims is costing over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers’ lives each week. He added that trade relations between the two countries will also be on the agenda.

Trump also plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Putin conversation, followed by consultations with NATO leaders. “HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY,” he stated, “A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!”