Hezbollah backs Hamas response to US Gaza plan

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Sunday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah voiced support for Hamas’s position on US President Donald Trump’s proposal to halt the Israeli war on Gaza, calling it a “principled stance” rooted in Palestinian unity and resistance.

Hamas confirmed it agreed to release Israeli prisoners—both alive and deceased—under the proposed exchange framework, contingent on a full Israeli withdrawal and safe conditions for implementation. The movement also reiterated its readiness to transfer Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic body formed through national consensus, supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Hamas’s response reflects a strong desire to end Israeli aggression, describing it as “an affirmation of steadfastness in defending the cause and refusing to compromise.”

The group praised Hamas and other Palestinian factions for maintaining unity, adding that any negotiations should be based on “legitimate national rights,” aimed at securing a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, preventing displacement, and allowing Palestinians to manage their own political and security affairs without foreign oversight.

Hezbollah also urged Arab and Muslim nations to rally behind the Palestinian people and “resistance” forces, support reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and uphold the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.