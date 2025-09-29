Trump and Netanyahu revealed "Gaza Plan"

US President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference on Monday, declared ongoing efforts to achieve a “lasting peace” in the Middle East.

He described the step as “extending beyond the immediate goal of ending the war in Gaza,” noting that he discussed with Netanyahu ways to bring the conflict in Gaza to an end.

Trump added that a formal announcement detailing the principles of the proposed peace plan would be made soon, expressing appreciation to regional and international partners. “I thank the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, as well as our allies in Europe, for engaging positively with our principles for peace.”

US President thanked Netanyahu for “supporting the plan,” emphasizing the involvement of regional leadership. “The leaders in the region are amazing and fully engaged in the peace plan,” he added, revealing that both the President of Pakistan and the country’s military chief had expressed support for the deal.

Trump unveiled a comprehensive plan for Gaza and the broader Middle East, demanding the immediate disarmament of Hamas and the dismantling of its military infrastructure. He announced that all parties would commit to a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

He placed the responsibility for confronting Hamas on Arab and Islamic states, declaring that—for the first time in millennia—the region faces a genuine opportunity for transformation. Warning that Hamas would face consequences for noncompliance, Trump pledged full US support for Netanyahu to take “necessary action” if the group rejects the deal.

Central to the proposal is the creation of a new international supervisory body for Gaza, the Peace Council, which Trump vowed to co-chair with Tony Blair. This council would establish a new government in Gaza, incorporating Palestinian and regional figures—explicitly excluding Hamas.

On the question of Palestinian statehood, Trump acknowledged Netanyahu’s firm opposition, expressing understanding while also praising the Israeli leader as a “fighter” and asserting that Israel is fortunate to have him. At the same time, he stressed the widespread desire for peace and normalization across the region.

Summarizing his initiative, Trump called for an immediate ceasefire, the return of hostages, and long-term guarantees for both Israeli security and Palestinian prosperity. He predicted that hostilities in Gaza could cease within days and claimed that his diplomacy had expanded the Abraham Accords and floated the possibility of Iran joining them, calling such a development “great.”