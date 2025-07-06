Netanyahu: We changed the Middle East

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commited to defeating Hamas and expanding normalization with Arab states ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“The Gaza war is one of our major accomplishments,” he told reporters at the Ben Gurion Airport, claiming that Israel had “already changed the Middle East” and paved the way for expanded peace agreements.

Israel’s negotiating team left for Doha earlier with “clear instructions” to pursue a deal within the existing framework, and the talks with Trump could “contribute” to that effort, he added.

The comments follow renewed ceasefire diplomacy. Hamas submitted amendments to the draft deal, which Israel rejected, insisting on a phased plan involving hostage releases and Hamas’ disarmament.

Since October 2023, Israel’s campaign in Gaza has left about 58,000 Palestinians dead, according to local health officials, though protests across Israel continue, with demonstrators demanding a deal to bring hostages home and end the war.