Israel rejects Hamas edits to Gaza truce proposal

2025-07-05T22:22:22+00:00

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ changes to the ceasefire plan for Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that an Israeli delegation will travel to Doha on July 6 to resume negotiations.

The latest Qatari proposal—backed by the United States—offers a phased ceasefire that could be extended beyond an initial 60-day period if both parties engage in good-faith negotiations.

Earlier, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu via X to drop the US-backed hostage deal, calling it a “surrender framework,” and instead pursue a “decisive victory.”

Hamas delivered a “positive” reply to the latest ceasefire proposal after holding internal discussions and consultations with allied factions. However, the group’s respond includes key demands as a permanent halt to the fighting, United Nations oversight of humanitarian aid, and an Israeli withdrawal to positions held on March 2, before the renewed offensive and occupation of northern Gaza.

The Doha talks are set to begin a day before Netanyahu meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli captives held in the enclave. The White House has not disclosed further details about the meeting.

