Gaza: 12 dead and 40 missing in fresh Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed over 10 people and wounded dozens more in the past few hours, targeting a refugee camp and residential homes across the Gaza Strip, according to local media and health officials on Saturday.

In northern Gaza, a strike hit two homes, leaving one person dead and 40 others missing beneath the rubble, bringing the total to 12 killed and nearly a hundred wounded.

Meanwhile, five Israeli soldiers were wounded in three separate operations by Palestinian fighters inside the Strip, according to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Gaza continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis. The Government Media Office said more than 1.25 million residents are now experiencing “catastrophic hunger,” with 96% of the population classified as severely food insecure. Nearly 650,000 children remain at immediate risk amid ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Since October 7, 2023, the overall toll has risen to 57,882 killed and 138,095 wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding that hospitals received 59 bodies and 208 injured individuals in the past 24 hours, including nine recovered from collapsed buildings.