Israeli army reports 8 soldiers killed in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Israeli army announced, on Saturday, that eight of its soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip, including a deputy company commander in the 601st Engineering Corps and a captain.

The military reported that an explosion hit an armored personnel carrier (APC) during ongoing battles in Gaza while it was on the move. "It took the army two hours to reach the armored vehicle," the statement added.

According to Channel 12 in Israel, the military is still operating in the area where the APC was targeted within the Gaza Strip.

Notably, the war erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, resulting in over 1,170 deaths, according to official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas, has conducted devastating airstrikes followed by ground operations in Gaza, leading to the deaths of 37,813 people, most of whom are civilians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.