Italian PM: Hamas has trapped Israel

Shafaq News / Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Saturday that Hamas has successfully ensnared Israel in a conflict trap.

Meloni said, "What I said earlier, and truly believe, is that it seems Israel is jumping into a trap because Hamas wanted them to fall into this trap, and it seems they are succeeding."

Addressing the issue of not condemning Israel or imposing sanctions, Meloni added, "We must remember who started this conflict, and it is not Israel. What we need to do now is work towards peace, and that is exactly what we are doing."

She further emphasized, "We need dialogue and to recognize Israel's right to security as well as the Palestinians' right to a state where they can live safely. This is what we are focusing on – it is the only way forward."

It is noteworthy that the ongoing war claimed the lives of more than 37,813 palestinians, mostly women and children.