Finalized plan to strike Iran includes officials' homes targeted, Israeli media reveals

Shafaq News/ Israel is poised to respond decisively to the Iranian missile attack, with plans reportedly including strikes on the residences of Iranian officials, Israeli Channel 14 said.

Channel 14 reported that “the Israeli army and the foreign intelligence service presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant with a detailed plan to respond to the missile attack launched by Iran earlier this month. This plan, known only to a select few officials, outlines a range of potential targets, including Iranian oil facilities, military installations, and government sites, with the homes of Iranian officials listed as optional targets in retaliation for the recent drone strike on Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, near Haifa.”

“Pilots involved in the operation against Iran will receive details and target information shortly before the mission is executed,” the report stated.

The Israeli channel indicated that the attack may include the participation of fighter jets and refueling planes, in addition to the possibility of using long-range missiles.

Earlier this month, Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of senior figures in Tehran and Beirut. Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

Israel recently acknowledged that Iranian missiles struck military targets, causing over $50 million in material damage, though it did not report any casualties.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen further warned that "no military facility, infrastructure, or individual is immune from our attack," adding, "All options are on the table, including striking Iran's nuclear facilities."