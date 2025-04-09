Iraq’s CF reaffirms support for 2025 vote

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) convened a leadership meeting to address the 2025 parliamentary elections, focusing on the electoral timeline and proposed amendments to the Election Law, a CF source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that the meeting took place on Monday and lasted several hours, during which leaders emphasized the importance of holding elections on schedule.

However, the State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, renewed its demand to revise the Election Law—a proposal that reportedly divided the Shiite alliance. “A vote was held on whether to proceed with changes to the law, and the majority ultimately sided with keeping it unchanged and adhering to the previously agreed timetable,” the source added.

Participants also discussed strategies for forming electoral alliances and aligning on national priorities, including policies addressing security and economic challenges, he noted.

The CF has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to holding elections on schedule, stressing that no political party has the authority to delay or modify the electoral timeline.

Earlier today, Iraq’s cabinet formally approved November 11, 2025, as the official date for the parliamentary elections.