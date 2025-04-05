Exclusive: No time for Iraq Election Law tweaks

Shafaq News/ The majority of political forces in Iraq are in favor of maintaining the current Election Law, the Sadiqoun bloc announced on Saturday.

Mohammed al-Baldawi, a member of the Sadiqoun bloc representing the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement led by Qais al-Khazali, emphasized to Shafaq News that amending the Election Law would require considerable time and spark significant debate.

He highlighted that political blocs and lawmakers have yet to agree on a unified draft, warning that opening the law to revisions could lead to substantial changes in its provisions. "The process of modifying the law is complex and time-consuming. It will only open the door for endless debates," al-Baldawi remarked.

While many blocs are in favour of retaining the existing law, al-Baldawi acknowledged that some blocs and independent members are advocating for revisions. Discussions are currently focused on the structure of electoral districts and the distribution of winning seats. "Each political group has its own perspective on how the law should be restructured, and this is making it difficult to find common ground," he explained.

Al-Baldawi also cautioned that amending the law would likely delay the upcoming elections, confirming that “the only way to ensure the elections proceed as planned is to keep the current law in place."

The ongoing discussions on the Election Law coincide with preparations for the October 2025 Parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani recently met with Omar Ahmed Mohammed, the head of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), to assess the commission’s readiness for the upcoming vote.

As part of these preparations, the IHEC launched a voter registration update process last week, which will continue for one month.

Mohammed Anouz, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Legal Committee, commented last month that there has been no formal request to amend the law, describing the current discussions as "political talk."