Iraq’s CF opposes push to postpone Iraqi vote

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Shiite-led coalitionCoordination Framework (CF) rejected any postponement of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled in October, a CF official told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Rahman Al-Jazairi, a leading figure in the Framework, stated that the forthcoming elections are experiencing intense political activity, with the emergence of new alliances and rising political forces.

The CF reaffirmed its insistence on holding the elections as scheduled, stressing that no party has the authority to delay or override the timeline set for the electoral process.

Earlier this week, a source within the Sunni Unified Leadership Coalition said proposals by some parliamentary factions to amend the election law are unlikely to pass, even if brought to a vote in parliament.