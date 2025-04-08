Iraq’s CF: Election date untouchable

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of major Shiite political forces, reaffirmed its commitment to holding parliamentary elections as scheduled, warning that no party has the authority to delay or cancel the electoral timeline.

Following its 224th regular meeting hosted by State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, the CF emphasized the need to “preserve the country’s democratic path,” urging the government to provide the necessary support to the Independent High Electoral Commission and secure conditions for fair and timely elections.

“The electoral process must proceed in accordance with established legal and constitutional deadlines,” the CF declared.

Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections in October 2025, with ongoing discussions over the electoral law and the potential expansion of parliamentary seats.

A source from the Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition indicated on Monday that legal and financial barriers make such revisions unlikely.