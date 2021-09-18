Duhok gears up for the October elections

Shafaq News/ Duhok has completed all the preparations for the Iraqi legislative polls scheduled for the tenth of next month, the chair of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in the governorate, Khalid Abbas, said on Saturday.

Abbas told Shafaq News Agency, "80 thousand citizens will cast their votes in 31 centers and 186 polling station in Duhok."

"Distributing the election IDs is underway with 15 mobile teams and fixed headquarters," he added, "the logistic supplies needed to the internally displaced persons are also secured."

It is noteworthy that Duhok houses 16 internally displacement camps.