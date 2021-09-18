Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Duhok gears up for the October elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-18T16:32:05+0000
Duhok gears up for the October elections

Shafaq News/ Duhok has completed all the preparations for the Iraqi legislative polls scheduled for the tenth of next month, the chair of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in the governorate, Khalid Abbas, said on Saturday.

Abbas told Shafaq News Agency, "80 thousand citizens will cast their votes in 31 centers and 186 polling station in Duhok."

"Distributing the election IDs is underway with  15 mobile teams and fixed headquarters," he added, "the logistic supplies needed to the internally displaced persons are also secured."

It is noteworthy that Duhok houses 16  internally displacement camps.

related