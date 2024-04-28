Turkish warplanes targets PKK sites in Dohuk

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes on Sunday bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Amadiyah district north of Dohuk, a security source confirmed to Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that the old Kora Zi village was targeted in the airstrike, without specifying the casualties resulting from the attack.

It is noteworthy that the residents of the old Kora Zi village had left it decades ago due to the armed conflict between the Turkish forces and the PKK militants.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been conducting cross-border military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Northern Iraq since the 1980s.

In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year-long ceasefire broke down, and the conflict between Ankara and militants of the PKK – recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., Russia, and the European Union – entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades.

Since that date, the conflict has progressed through several phases. Between roughly 2015 and 2017 the violence devastated communities in some urban centers of Turkey's majority-Kurdish southeast and – at times – struck into the heart of the country's largest metropolitan centers. From 2017 onward, the fighting moved into rural areas of Turkey's southeast.

As the Turkish military pushed more militants out of Turkey, by 2019 the conflict's concentration shifted to northern Iraq and northern Syria.