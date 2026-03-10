Iraq exports 6.5M barrels of oil to US in February

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq exported 6.552 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in February, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

According to the EIA, the volume declined from 7.037 million barrels exported in January, placing Iraq fourth among oil suppliers to the United States, behind Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. Iraqi shipments averaged 249,000 barrels per day in the first week of February, 371,000 bpd in the second, 160,000 bpd in the third, and 154,000 bpd in the fourth.

Among Arab exporters, Iraq placed second after Saudi Arabia, which shipped 15.176 million barrels, while Libya followed with 2.99 million barrels.