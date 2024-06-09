EIA reports a decrease in Iraq's oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.575 million bpd, up by 290,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.467 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 126,000 bpd last week, a decrease by 107,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 233,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.768 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 538,000 bpd, Columbia with 496,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 375,000 bpd.

"Brazil, Ecuador closely trailed with 254,000 bpd, 200,000 bpd respectively."