Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling hit villages in South Lebanon and Beqaa

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted Al-Shaara heights near the town of Nabi Sheet in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa, local media reported on Thursday.

In Southern Lebanon, Israeli artillery shelled the Marjayoun plain and the outskirts of the town of Yaroun, while a house in the southern town of Aitaroun was struck, the reports said.

Earlier, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade over the border town of Adaisseh, while

No immediate comment from the Israeli Army, and no casualty figures were released at the time of reporting.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.