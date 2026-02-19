Joint operation destroys terrorist hideouts in Garmian

Shafaq News- Garmian

The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region carried out a joint operation in the Garmian area, destroying terrorist hideouts, the service’s General Directorate said on Thursday. In a statement, the directorate said the operation was conducted in coordination with Iraq’s federal Counter Terrorism Service and the Global Coalition forces, leading to the discovery of logistical materials used by terrorists, seizure of quantities of ammunition, and destruction of several hideouts in the targeted area. In a statement, the directorate said the operation was conducted in coordination with Iraq’s federal Counter Terrorism Service and the Global Coalition forces, leading to the discovery of logistical materials used by terrorists, seizure of quantities of ammunition, and destruction of several hideouts in the targeted area.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency

Earlier, Iraqi forces launched a coordinated security operation in eastern Iraq’s Diyala province, targeting suspected ISIS hideouts in riverine and forested areas south of the province.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, it continues to operate as an insurgent network in rural and desert areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. In January, the Counter Terrorism Service carried out a large raid in the Hamrin mountain range in Saladin, detaining a senior figure linked to the group’s so-called “Bayt al-Mal” (treasury).

The Joint Operations Command reports that counterterrorism raids and airstrikes during 2025 have killed more than 90 ISIS militants, including senior operatives.