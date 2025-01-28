Five ISIS militants arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah upon a joint operation

Shafaq News/The General Directorate of Operations in the Kurdistan Region's Asayish, announced, on Tuesday, the arrest of five ISIS militants in three separate security operations carried out on the outskirts of Al- Sulaymaniyah province.

In a statement, Asayish confirmed that the operations took place between January 19 and 23, 2025, in coordination with the Iraqi National Security Agency, based on precise intelligence and a decision from the Asayish investigation judge.

The statement explained that the operations led to the arrest of five suspects, all of whom were on Iraq's most-wanted list, revealing they had previously participated in both military and religious training within ISIS and had moved to the outskirts of Al-Sulaymaniyah to hide.

Moreover, the five detainees have been referred to the relevant legal authorities for investigation under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The Asayish affirmed its commitment to pursuing terrorist elements and strengthening cooperation with federal security agencies to ensure the region's safety and stability, noting that "security efforts are ongoing to counter any terrorist threats."