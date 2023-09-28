Kurdistan Region Asayish arrests counterfeit currency gang in Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Asayish Directorate in the Kurdistan Region announced the arrest of a gang comprised of three suspects who possessed approximately ten million counterfeit Iraqi dinars. They were apprehended while attempting to exchange counterfeit currency within the borders of Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

A statement released by the directorate revealed that its law enforcement units successfully arrested the three suspects possessing 9,129,000 counterfeit Iraqi dinars. The arrests were made based on the order of the Asayish investigating judge in Sulaymaniyah, following a meticulous gathering of information and surveillance activities.

The statement further stated that the suspects are currently detained per Article 28 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Ongoing investigations are being conducted to ascertain further details and gather additional evidence against the individuals involved.