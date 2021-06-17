Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish arrests three persons involved in killing a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-17T16:05:50+0000
Asayish arrests three persons involved in killing a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in al-Sulaymaniyah arrested three persons accused of murdering a woman in her early thirties and cremating her body.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Directorate said that civilians reported a burnt body near Aziz Awa village in al-Sulaymaniyah. Security forces rushed to the site, recovered the body, and started an investigation into the incident.

Inquiries revealed that the body belongs to a missing woman, 1990, and ultimately led to identifying the culprits.

The Asayish obtained arrest warrants and arrested the murderer and two others charged with facilitating the crime by providing weapons pursuant to Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal code.

related

One killed and Twelve injured in a fistfight at a checkpoint in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-10 10:06:23
One killed and Twelve injured in a fistfight at a checkpoint in al-Sulaymaniyah

Asayish member injured in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-05-27 12:43:29
Asayish member injured in al-Sulaymaniyah

Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Date: 2020-12-14 14:11:57
Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Date: 2020-10-27 09:10:07
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Asayish arrests more than 50 ISIS militants in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-03-30 11:55:42
Asayish arrests more than 50 ISIS militants in Al-Hol camp

34 shops closed and 34 tons of food products destroyed, local official destroyed

Date: 2021-04-24 12:49:44
34 shops closed and 34 tons of food products destroyed, local official destroyed

Electric power decline in the Region due to the decrease in two major water dams

Date: 2021-05-20 10:28:46
Electric power decline in the Region due to the decrease in two major water dams

Al-Sulaymaniyah Protection Brigade distances itself from the officer-PUK member's son dispute

Date: 2021-02-07 06:03:27
Al-Sulaymaniyah Protection Brigade distances itself from the officer-PUK member's son dispute