Russia, US, Ukraine end tense six-hour session in Geneva

Shafaq News- Geneva

Trilateral closed-door talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on a potential settlement to Russia-Ukraine war concluded in Geneva after six hours, Russian state-affiliated media outlet TASS said on Tuesday.

TASS cited a source who said the parties aimed to agree on general framework principles during this round, covering at least five tracks, including territorial, military, political, economic, and security issues.

Representatives from Italy, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were also present in Geneva. Additionally, national security advisers from those countries were expected to hold separate meetings with the Ukrainian and US delegations on the sidelines of the talks.

AFP reported that “a source close to the Russian delegation” described the latest round as “very tense,” adding that negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the delegations discussed complex issues requiring significant compromises. He indicated that “the Geneva round covered more subjects than previous talks held in Abu Dhabi, with all major issues, including territorial matters, placed on the agenda.”

The Geneva meeting forms part of a broader diplomatic push to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States playing a mediating role. The talks follow earlier rounds in Abu Dhabi that focused on ceasefire arrangements and military coordination but did not yield significant progress, prompting negotiators to expand discussions to core political, territorial, and security questions.