Ukraine’s $35B weapons surge fuels fight against Russia

Shafaq News/ Ukraine has produced $35 billion worth of weapons since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022—marking an unprecedented surge in domestic defense manufacturing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Kyiv’s defense output has skyrocketed from $1 billion in 2022 to $35 billion over three years, even as Russian missiles have repeatedly targeted arms factories.

The shift comes as US military aid to Ukraine slows, placing greater pressure on Ukraine’s defense sector to sustain battlefield operations and prepare for long-term sovereignty, whether through continued conflict or a potential peace agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored this trend, stating, “Ukraine will always need strong weapons to build a strong Ukrainian state.” He noted that over 40% of the weapons used on the frontlines are now domestically produced—rising to nearly 100% in fields such as drones, unmanned ground systems, and electronic warfare.

The Journal highlighted that when Russia began its assault, Ukraine had only one prototype of its locally made Bohdana howitzer. Today, the country’s arms producers are delivering record quantities of artillery, armored vehicles, landmines, and ammunition—reportedly outpacing the entire NATO alliance in artillery shell production last year.