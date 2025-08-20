Security guarantees: A term complicating Ukraine’s talks

Shafaq News

Russia, Ukraine, and European powers have endorsed the idea of security guarantees as part of a broader framework to end the war, following separate meetings with US President Donald Trump. The initiative has been described as a significant step toward peace, yet meaning of such guarantees remain disputed, Newsweek Magazine reported on Wednesday.

The divergence stems from competing interpretations: Ukraine is seeking binding defense commitments, while Russia favors terms closer to neutrality arrangements. “The key issue with security guarantees lies in the differing understandings of their modalities,” Alexander Chekov, a lecturer at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told Newsweek.

Analysts note that clarifying these definitions will be crucial to any breakthrough, as the guarantees could form the foundation of a postwar settlement but also risk collapsing talks if left ambiguous, according to Newsweek.

To continue reading, click here.