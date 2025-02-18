US, Russia open high-stakes talks in Saudi Arabia to end Ukraine war

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, senior US and Russian officials began talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led their respective delegations at the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman facilitated the opening session aimed at exploring a potential ceasefire and broader US-Russia relations.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff accompanied Rubio, while Lavrov was joined by Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov and sovereign wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev.

The meeting followed a recent phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders agreed to pursue negotiations on ending the conflict in Ukraine. Trump’s outreach surprised European allies, who had gathered in Paris a day earlier to coordinate their support for Kyiv.

This is a breaking story...