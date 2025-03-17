Kremlin: Putin, Trump phone call planned on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a phone conversation, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday, as speculation grows over potential negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that preparations were underway for the call but declined to disclose details, stating, “Yes, this is correct, such a conversation is being prepared for Tuesday.”

Trump, who previously signaled his intention to discuss Ukraine with Putin, expressed optimism following talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and the Russian president in Moscow. While Trump hinted at discussions involving territorial matters and power infrastructure, he did not provide specifics.

Asked about Trump’s remarks on potential territorial arrangements, the Kremlin declined to comment. “We are not addressing those statements at this time,” Peskov said.

Last week, the US and Ukraine agreed to propose a 30-day ceasefire to Russia. While Putin said that he supported a ceasefire, he also set out a list of tough conditions for achieving peace.