Putin: Any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will only agree to a peace deal in Ukraine that guarantees its long-term security.

Speaking to women who lost relatives during the war, Putin stated, "We must choose for ourselves a peace option that will suit us and ensure peace for our country in the long term,” according to Reuters.

When asked by the mother of a fallen soldier whether Russia would retreat, Putin responded, "Russia has no intention of doing so."

Putin’s remarks come amid Ukraine’s increasing uncertainty over continued US support, following a tense exchange between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

According to experts, the clash highlighted growing divisions over Western backing for Kyiv, a factor that has influenced Moscow’s approach to a potential peace deal.