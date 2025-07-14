US shifts Russia stance: Trump to deliver major statement on Ukraine

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a “major statement” on Ukraine Monday, while expressing mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening,” Trump told reporters, criticizing Moscow’s continued strikes and resistance to a ceasefire. The comments came after a tense July 3 phone call with Putin. Following the call, Trump reportedly told his cabinet, “I’m not happy about that. We get a lot of bull..it thrown at us by Putin.”

Since taking office in January, Trump has attempted to reset ties with Russia—blocking a UN resolution condemning Moscow, praising Putin, and labeling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator.” That stance began to erode this spring as Trump floated tariffs on Russian oil and voiced dissatisfaction with the stalled peace process.

Axios reported that Trump is now prepared to approve offensive weapons shipments, with final decisions expected in Monday’s announcement.

Ahead of a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump confirmed Ukraine would receive “very sophisticated military” equipment, including Patriot systems, calling them essential. “They’re going to pay us 100%,” he added, without clarifying whether the cost would fall to Ukraine, NATO, or the EU.