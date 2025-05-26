Macron slams Russia’s dual approach to Ukraine peace talks

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused Russia of undermining peace efforts in Ukraine through continued military escalation, denouncing what he called Moscow’s “duplicity.”

Speaking to reporters in Hanoi, Vietnam, Macron criticized Russia’s simultaneous push for negotiations and attacks on Ukrainian cities. “You can’t bomb civilians and claim you want peace.”

He urged US President Donald Trump to channel his frustration into tangible pressure on the Kremlin, stating, “Trump now sees Putin’s peace rhetoric was a lie. That realization must lead to action.”

The French President also called on European allies to push for a binding ceasefire with enforceable deadlines. “If Putin refuses to stop the assault, there must be consequences,” he warned, adding that hesitation only emboldens further aggression.

His remarks followed a deadly weekend of intensified fighting. Russian missile and drone strikes killed about 12 people in Kyiv, while Moscow reported intercepting nearly 100 Ukrainian drones, some targeting the capital.

Notably, Turkiye recently brokered the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years. Held in Istanbul, the meeting led to an agreement on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange and ongoing negotiations toward a potential truce.

Three swap rounds have been completed since May 16.