EU blacklists 41 more Russian ‘shadow fleet’ ships

Shafaq News – Geneva

The European Union has expanded its sanctions on Russia by adding 41 vessels to its blacklist, targeting what it describes as Moscow’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers used to sustain energy revenues.

In a statement, the EU Council confirmed that the sanctioned ships are now barred from entering EU ports or receiving services from European firms, bringing the total number of Russia-linked vessels under EU sanctions to nearly 600.

Separately, the UK Treasury unveiled a fresh sanctions package targeting five individuals and 19 entities, including major Russian oil producers Tatneft and Rosneft.

These developments come as efforts to reach a negotiated peace between Russia and Ukraine have stalled. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defense units intercepted three Ukrainian fixed-wing drones—two over Crimea and one in the Bryansk region—alongside 47 additional drones downed across other areas, bringing the total to 77.

Ukraine’s General Staff stated that Russia launched 82 drones, including Iranian-made Shahed UAVs, from several locations. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or disabled 63 of them across the north, south, east, and center of the country.