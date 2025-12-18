Joint Iraq–Iran operation foils 64 KG drug shipment

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Abadan

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior said on Thursday that security forces intercepted 64 kilograms of narcotics in the Iranian city of Abadan in coordination with Iranian authorities.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation was conducted after securing the required legal approvals and through effective international security cooperation with Iran, leading to the arrest of a drug trafficker caught in the act.

Earlier this month, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said coordinated efforts between Iraq and partner countries had resulted in the seizure of nearly six tonnes of narcotics.

On November 25, the Interior Ministry reported dismantling 1,200 local and international drug trafficking networks and seizing more than 14 tonnes of various narcotics over the past three years.