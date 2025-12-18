Israel, Iran to expand military use of AI

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel is preparing to deploy an artificial-intelligence-enabled counter-drone system, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Israeli outlets said the military plans to position the Swarm Guard (UAS-C) system near Egypt and Jordan, with possible deployment south of Lebanon also under consideration.

Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the system is designed to detect, identify, disrupt and intercept unmanned aerial vehicles, including coordinated drone swarms, Maariv reported, citing the company.

Descriptions published by the newspaper said Swarm Guard combines artificial intelligence and machine learning with radar, electro-optical sensors, electronic warfare capabilities, and a unified command-and-control platform. The system analyses threats in real time and suggests response options, while leaving final engagement decisions to human operators.

i24NEWS linked the planned deployment to an increase in attempts to smuggle weapons and narcotics from Egypt and Jordan using drones. The channel said tighter restrictions around Gaza and Israeli control of the Philadelphi Corridor have disrupted traditional smuggling routes, prompting greater reliance on unmanned aircraft.

Israeli media did not disclose how many systems would be deployed or provide a timetable for their entry into service.

Separately, Iran is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence within its armed forces, according to the state-linked Mehr News Agency.

Iran’s Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi said the force is equipping its units with artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to defend the country against external threats, Mehr reported.

Iranian authorities have not released specific information on AI-based systems, deployment locations, or implementation timelines, beyond general statements on military modernization.