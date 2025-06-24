Three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ambush

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Palestinian fighters killed three Israeli soldiers and injured between 14 and 16 others in a complex ambush targeted an Israeli military unit in Gaza.

The ambush targeted a military vehicle, causing it to catch fire. A rescue team sent to the scene was also ambushed in a second strike, further complicating the field operation.

Military helicopters intensified their flights over Khan Younis to evacuate the wounded and assist in locating several soldiers reported missing.

Al-Qassam Brigades claimed to have killed three Israeli soldiers in Jabalia in the north of Gaza, while Al-Quds Brigades announced the destruction of an Israeli military vehicle with a powerful explosive device in central Khan Younis.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that the overall death toll from the Israeli offensive has risen to 56,077, with 131,848 people wounded since October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out five airstrikes on central Khan Younis. The bombardment was accompanied by explosive demolitions, heavy helicopter fire, artillery shelling, and the use of smoke bombs.