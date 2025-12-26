Security forces discover Iran–Israel war rocket in central Iraq
2025-12-26T23:00:35+00:00
Shafaq News – Najaf
Iraqi authorities found a rocket linked to the 12 days war between Iran–Israel war in Al-Abbasiya district, Iraq’s central Najaf province, a security source reported on Friday.
The source told Shafaq News that a security force discovered the rocket near the Abu Najm marshes.
During the Iran–Israel war in June, missiles and drones crossed Iraqi airspace, raising security concerns.
