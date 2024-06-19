Tribal feud in Najaf leaves one dead, homes burned

Shafaq News/ A tribal feud in the southern governorate of Najaf on Wednesday left one person dead and several homes burned, a security source said.

The clash erupted in the morning in the al-Haidariyah district, north of Najaf, between two rival tribes. Medium-sized weapons were used in the violence, which also resulted in the injury of two security personnel.

According to the security source, the feud was sparked by the killing of a member of one tribe by the other. In retaliation, members of the aggrieved tribe set fire to three homes belonging to the accused tribe.

Firefighters who were called to extinguish the blaze were also targeted by gunfire, but they managed to escape unharmed.

Security forces have been deployed to the area to restore calm and investigate the incident. The injured officers were members of the deployed forces, the source confirmed.