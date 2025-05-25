Protesters block roads in Iraq’s Najaf, al-Diwaniyah over poor services

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators took to the streets in the southern Iraqi provinces of Najaf and al-Diwaniyah on Sunday, blocking key roads and setting tires ablaze to protest deteriorating public services and worsening electricity conditions.

In Najaf, protests erupted in both northern and southern areas. Dozens gathered in Al-Haydariyah and Al-Manathira, calling for the dismissal of local government officials and chanting anti-corruption slogans, including “All of them are thieves.”

Riot police clashed with demonstrators in attempts to forcibly disperse the gatherings.

In al-Diwaniyah, demonstrations broke out in central, eastern, and southern districts. Protesters demanded improved electricity services and called for the removal of Muslim Al-Naeli, the local electricity director.

Protesters also cut off a major road connecting Diwaniyah with Najaf in response to prolonged power outages.

Earlier today, protests also erupted across Baghdad, Najaf, and Basra over pension reforms, improved electricity services, and greater access to oil sector jobs.