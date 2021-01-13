The Commission of Integrity prevents a six billion dinars illegal operation

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-13T10:58:57+0000

Shafaq News/ The Investigation department in the Commission of Integrity intercepted the disbursement of six billion dinars for violating the regulations in force. A statement of the Committee said that it dispatched a team to Najaf Municipality after reports emerged on pressures exerted the officials of the latter to unlawfully disburse six billion dinars for late projects. The Commission added that the team, after conducting the necessary investigations, was able to stop the process and preserve the public money. Further investigations allowed the team to seize the assets of 47 projects amounting to eight billion dollars.

