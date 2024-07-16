Najaf council votes for new Head of Investment Authority

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Najaf Provincial Council voted to appoint Sahar Karim Al-Fatlawi as the new head of the Governorate's Investment Authority, a well-informed source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Najaf Provincial Council voted to select a head for the Investment Authority following a request by Governor Yousef Maki Kanawi. The governor had nominated several candidates for the position, from which the council would choose one."

The source highlighted that "in today's session, the council voted to appoint Sahar Karim Al-Fatlawi to the position."

According to a document issued from the governor's office, the three candidates nominated by the governor were Sahar Karim Al-Fatlawi, Salah Yasser Al-Zurfi, and Wissam Hadi Al-Najm.