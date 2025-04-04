Leader Barzani on Feyli Kurds Genocide: A deliberate eradication

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani described the genocide of the Feyli Kurds as part of a “deliberate campaign” by Saddam Hussein’s regime to eradicate the Kurdish population.

“We honor the Feyli martyrs and all those who sacrificed for Kurdistan’s freedom,” Barzani wrote on X, paying tribute to the victims on the 45th anniversary of the genocide.

He also recognized the community’s contributions to the Kurdish liberation movement and national cause.

في الذكرى الخامسة والأربعين لإبادة الكورد الفيليين، نوجه التحية لأرواح الشهداء الكورد الفيليين وجميع الشهداء في سبيل حرية كوردستان. لقد كان للأخوات والإخوة الفيليين دورٌ مهمٌ في الحركة التحررية الكوردستانية والقضية القومية لشعبنا، وكانت الإبادة الجماعية بحق الكورد الفيليين جزءاً… — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) April 4, 2025

April 2 marks the official remembrance day for Feyli Kurds, thousands of whom were forcibly disappeared, deported, or executed during Baathist campaigns in the 1970s and 1980s. Many abductees remain missing, believed to have died in detention or been buried in mass graves.