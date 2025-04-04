Leader Barzani on Feyli Kurds Genocide: A deliberate eradication

2025-04-04T09:01:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani described the genocide of the Feyli Kurds as part of a “deliberate campaign” by Saddam Hussein’s regime to eradicate the Kurdish population.

“We honor the Feyli martyrs and all those who sacrificed for Kurdistan’s freedom,” Barzani wrote on X, paying tribute to the victims on the 45th anniversary of the genocide.

He also recognized the community’s contributions to the Kurdish liberation movement and national cause.

April 2 marks the official remembrance day for Feyli Kurds, thousands of whom were forcibly disappeared, deported, or executed during Baathist campaigns in the 1970s and 1980s. Many abductees remain missing, believed to have died in detention or been buried in mass graves.

