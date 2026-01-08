Syria’s Al-Sharaa holds talks with Erdogan and Macron on Aleppo clashes

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa held separate phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss political and security developments in Syria, the Syrian presidency announced on Thursday, as tensions and fighting escalate in and around the city of Aleppo.

In a statement, the presidency said that Al-Sharaa, during a call with Erdogan, stressed that the government’s priority is to protect civilians and prevent a wider spread of hostilities, particularly in areas near Aleppo.

“Both sides underscored the importance of security coordination to avoid further escalation, given the sensitivity of the situation on the ground and the involvement of multiple actors,” the statement added.

In a separate call with Macron, Al-Sharaa outlined “the state efforts to contain tensions, support stability, and mitigate humanitarian consequences linked to the fighting.”

The statement added that Al-Sharaa emphasized that restoring calm in Aleppo is a key pillar for any future political or economic track.

Macron, for his part, reaffirmed France’s support for Syria’s unity and sovereignty, highlighted the importance of protecting civilians, and stressed the need to maintain diplomatic engagement amid rapidly evolving developments, the statement said.

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack urged all parties in Aleppo to pause hostilities, reduce tensions immediately, and commit to de-escalation.

Earlier, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, warned against what he described as a potential repeat of violence seen in Syria’s coastal regions and the southern city of Suwayda in Aleppo, cautioning against unilateral solutions imposed through continued fighting and the use of force.