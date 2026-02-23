Iraq security brief: Basra protest crackdown, fatal crash in Al-Anbar

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 23.

- Police Arrest Protesters During Oil Jobs Demonstration (Basra)

Security forces arrested three former FCC unit workers and dispersed a protest outside Basra Oil Company as demonstrators demanded reinstatement under the Ministry of Oil.

- Massive Factory Fire Erupts (Kirkuk)

Civil Defense teams rushed to contain a large fire inside a sponge manufacturing plant in southern Kirkuk after thick smoke billowed across the area.

- Municipal Worker Killed in Tanker Crash (Al-Anbar)

A municipal employee died and another sustained injuries when a government water tanker crashed during official duties, the municipality announced.

- Gunman Arrested After Firing Near MP’s Home (Kirkuk)

Police detained a suspect who opened fire in front of the residence of Iraqi MP Gulsel Abdul Rahman and seized the weapon used in the attack.

- Security Forces Capture Murder Suspect (Babil)

Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in a remote agricultural area and recovered the Kalashnikov rifle used in the crime.

- Police Foil Self-Immolation Attempt (Nineveh)

Security forces in Mosul prevented a man in his twenties from setting himself on fire with gasoline and transferred him for medical care.

- Woman Dies in Suspected Suicide (Baghdad)

A young woman died after hanging herself inside her home following family disputes.