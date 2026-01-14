Iraq security brief: Child killed in Al-Anbar, Saraya Al-Salam impostors arrested

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 14, 2026.

Iraqi Father Kills His Toddler (Al-Anbar)

A five-year-old girl died in Al-Anbar after her father allegedly assaulted her following a visit to her mother at her grandparents’ home, with security forces opening an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Armed Group Arrested After Fuel Station Assault (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested nine armed men claiming affiliation with Saraya Al-Salam after an attack at a fuel station in Baghdad.

Vehicle hits two students near school complex (Kirkuk)

A driver lost control of a speeding vehicle and struck two students near a school complex. Both students were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, and their condition remains stable. Security forces cordoned off the scene, opened an investigation into the incident, and took legal action against the driver in accordance with procedures.

Restaurant Fire Causes Major Material Damage (Kirkuk)

A large fire broke out at a restaurant in central Kirkuk, triggering emergency response operations and causing significant material losses with no injuries reported.

Brothers Killed in Armed Home Attack (Baghdad)

Gunmen stormed a house in Al-Nahrawan district southeast of Baghdad, killing two brothers before fleeing, as security forces launched a manhunt.

TikToker Arrested Over Live-Streamed Threats (Kirkuk)

Security forces arrested a TikToker for broadcasting gunfire live and threatening security personnel after he publicly challenged authorities to detain him.

Disguised Thief Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered (Babil)

Babil police arrested a thief disguised as a woman and recovered stolen cash and gold jewelry taken from a residential home during a targeted operation.