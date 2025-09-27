Iraq security roundup: Arrests, fires, deadly crashes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 27, 2025.

-Fatal Crash (Babil)

One person was killed and several others injured in a car accident on the international highway near al-Mahawil.

-Militant Arrest (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service captured a wanted extremist linked to ISIS’s former “Southern Province” unit, responsible for transporting explosives and weapons.

-Murder Suspect Caught (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested a suspect in a homicide in al-Shaab district less than 48 hours after the crime, Baghdad Operations Command said.

-Market Fire (Baghdad)

Civil defense teams contained a blaze at al-Aamel market in Karkh district. The fire damaged kiosks and stalls but caused no casualties.

-Store Blaze (Kirkuk)

A fire tore through an electrical goods shop in central Kirkuk, injuring two people with burns and smoke inhalation. Civil defense cited faulty wiring as the likely cause.

-Deadly Accidents (Al-Anbar / Maysan)

Three security personnel were killed and three injured in a car crash between Haditha and Ramadi. In Maysan, two officers were hurt when a sedan rammed into a checkpoint in central Amarah.

-Gang Busted (Baghdad)

Police arrested three men accused of robbing Chinese contractors of 50 million dinars (about $40K) in Latifiya. Investigators said the gang staged a fake car stop and used a handgun in the heist.

-Drug Trafficker Nabbed (Diyala)

Military intelligence detained a wanted narcotics dealer in al-Muqdadiyah under an outstanding arrest warrant.