Iraq security roundup: Arrests, fires, deadly crashes
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 27, 2025.
-Fatal Crash (Babil)
One person was killed and several others injured in a car accident on the international highway near al-Mahawil.
-Militant Arrest (Baghdad)
Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service captured a wanted extremist linked to ISIS’s former “Southern Province” unit, responsible for transporting explosives and weapons.
-Murder Suspect Caught (Baghdad)
Security forces arrested a suspect in a homicide in al-Shaab district less than 48 hours after the crime, Baghdad Operations Command said.
-Market Fire (Baghdad)
Civil defense teams contained a blaze at al-Aamel market in Karkh district. The fire damaged kiosks and stalls but caused no casualties.
-Store Blaze (Kirkuk)
A fire tore through an electrical goods shop in central Kirkuk, injuring two people with burns and smoke inhalation. Civil defense cited faulty wiring as the likely cause.
-Deadly Accidents (Al-Anbar / Maysan)
Three security personnel were killed and three injured in a car crash between Haditha and Ramadi. In Maysan, two officers were hurt when a sedan rammed into a checkpoint in central Amarah.
-Gang Busted (Baghdad)
Police arrested three men accused of robbing Chinese contractors of 50 million dinars (about $40K) in Latifiya. Investigators said the gang staged a fake car stop and used a handgun in the heist.
-Drug Trafficker Nabbed (Diyala)
Military intelligence detained a wanted narcotics dealer in al-Muqdadiyah under an outstanding arrest warrant.