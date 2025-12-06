Baghdad deserves Arab tourism crown, ATO says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad’s designation as the Arab Capital of Tourism was “not a courtesy” but a recognition of its historic and cultural weight, Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) President Bandar bin Fahd said on Saturday.

The ATO, a specialized body under the Arab League, selected Baghdad on December 10, 2024 after the city met criteria on tourism management, infrastructure, safety, and heritage preservation.

Speaking at the “Inclusiveness of Contemporary Tourist Destinations” conference in Baghdad — held with the ATO to discuss governance, digital tourism systems, environmental protection, and tourism security — bin Fahd said Iraq has made significant promotional efforts since the designation and organized multiple festivals, highlighting the capital’s hospitality.

“Iraqis welcome visitors without knowing them,” he said, describing tourism as a driver of peace and a major economic engine, noting that major European economies rely on the sector for billions in annual revenue.

Baghdad hosts some of the Middle East’s most prominent religious landmarks, including Al-Kadhimiyah and Al-Adhamiyah, as well as historic mosques, shrines, archaeological sites, and streets such as the Ziggurat of Aqarquf, the Wastani Gate of the Round City, Tel Muhammad, the Abbasid Palace, and the Al-Mutanabbi Street.

The Tourism Ministry reported more than 400,000 international visitors in 2024 — a 233 percent increase from 120,000 in 2022. Tourism revenues rose to $5.7 billion last year, up 25 percent from 2023, placing Iraq seventh among Arab countries in tourism income.

Under the 2023 National Development Plan, Iraqi seeks to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on oil. The 2050 Vision aims to raise non-oil revenues, with tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing identified as priority sectors — and tourism expected to eventually contribute up to one-third of the national budget.

