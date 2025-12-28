Arab League dismisses Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as invalid

Shafaq News– Cairo

The Arab League on Sunday considered Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as an invalid move, warning it could destabilize the region and undermine Somalia’s sovereignty.

According to a statement, Israel’s recognition serves political, security, and economic agendas that “threaten regional stability,” raising concerns that the move could facilitate the displacement of Palestinians or enable the establishment of military facilities near northern Somali ports.

The League reaffirmed its backing for the Somali federal government’s efforts to preserve territorial integrity, citing Somalia’s right to legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant provisions of the Arab League Charter.

Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state on December 26 through a joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. The decision has yet to receive broader international recognition.

The European Union called for “meaningful dialogue” between Mogadishu and Somaliland to address longstanding differences, urging respect for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.